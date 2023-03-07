Entertainment

'Jawan': Ram Charan reportedly approached after Allu Arjun's exit

Ram Charan might star in SRK's 'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan is the phoenix of Bollywood as he made a comeback after a four-year hiatus and delivered a blockbuster Pathaan. Ever since the Zero debacle in 2018, fans were rooting for him. Khan's next project with Atlee titled Jawan is in the buzz and now reports suggest that the RRR star Ram Charan has been approached for a cameo.

This might be Charan's second Bollywood cameo

Earlier, Charan's cousin Allu Arjun was approached and the Pushpa actor declined the offer citing date-related issues. Charan is at a career-high with SS Rajamouli's RRR and is currently in the US for the impending Academy Awards. Interestingly, Zanjeer actor will have a cameo in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Fans are hoping that Charan confirms the project.

More about 'Jawan'

Jawan will be SRK's foray into pan-India films. It will be directed by Atlee and the cast includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover among others. As per reports, Thalapathy Vijay and Deepika Padukone will have special cameos in the upcoming thriller. It is bankrolled by Gauri Khan and the music is done by the adept Anirudh Ravichander.