'Project K': Prabhas-starrer to revolve around Vishnu's modern day avatar

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 28, 2023, 02:30 pm 1 min read

'Project K' will revolve around a modern-day avatar of Lord Vishnu

Nag Ashwin's Project K is one of the most anticipated movies and it has been in production for a long time. The film is finally slated to be released in January 2024. There have been speculations regarding the concept and the story of the film. Producer Ashwini Dutt has now revealed that the high-concept film will be revolving around the modern-day avatar of Vishnu.

The producer's take on the high-ambition movie

Dutt spoke about the upcoming film in an interview. He said, "This will be a graphics-heavy film. It's been five months since we commenced work on the graphics and it'll go on through the course of the year. We've completed about 70 percent of the shoot so far." He also added that the fantasy film will have elements of sci-fi.

Exciting details of the project

In 2022, the makers gave the viewers a sneak peek into the world of Project K. Dutt also mentioned that several international stunt choreographers have been roped in for the action sequences. The upcoming film has a stellar cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. It is cranked by Dani Sanchez-Lopez and music by Santhosh Narayanan.