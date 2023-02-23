Entertainment

'Hera Pheri 3': Fans launch petition demanding Priyadarshan's return

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 23, 2023, 04:21 pm 3 min read

Loyal 'Hera Pheri fans want Priyadarshan to helm the third part. He had also directed the first installment

The seemingly never-ending discourse around Hera Pheri 3 has now taken an entirely new turn. After reports surfaced that the magical trio of Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal-Suniel Shetty has reunited to shoot for a Hera Pheri 3 promo, a few more reports claimed that Farhad Samji will direct the comedy film. However, furious fans have launched a petition to "replace" Samji and sign Priyadarshan instead.

Why does this story matter?

Hera Pheri, released in 2000, was directed by Priyadarshan, and alongside the trio, starred Tabu, Gulshan Grover, and Om Puri.

The immense success of the film spawned a sequel titled Phir Hera Pheri in 2006, which was written and directed by the late Neeraj Vora.

Since both films enjoy a towering place in pop culture, understandably, there's a lot riding on Hera Pheri 3.

What does the petition say?

The Change.Org petition was started by Himanshu Parmar, who is popular on Twitter as @Madan_Chikna. On Wednesday, he took to the microblogging site to engage in discussions with fellow Hera Pheri franchise fans, and wrote, "Change the director of #HeraPheri3 from Farhad Samji to Priyadarshan - Sign the Petition." The petition has been signed by about 146 people so far (and counting).

Fans' hearts sank at the possibility of Samji's association

While producer Firoz Nadiadwala is yet to announce any director for the threequel, fans are already furious over Samji's possible association with the "magical" franchise that means so much to an entire generation. One such person wrote in the petition's comments section, "Please change the director. He has a really poor track record of making extremely pathetic movies with garbage dialogues and direction."

Meanwhile, here's all we know about the upcoming film

Last year, Rawal revealed on Twitter that Kartik Aaryan will feature in Hera Pheri 3, though details about his role are still wrapped. Earlier, Kumar had announced during an event that creative issues and a lack of a good script stopped him from participating, despite his interest. Thankfully, that has been resolved. Dream Girl fame Raaj Shaandilyaa's name as a director had also surfaced.

What do people have against Samji?

Writer-director Samji is known for directing Housefull 4, Housefull 3, Entertainment, and Bachchhan Paandey. He has also written for Cirkus and Dilwale, among others. While some of these minted decent money at the box office, Samji has been at the receiving end of immense flak for his "senseless direction" and "unfunny dialogues." His next directorial is Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.