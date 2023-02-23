Entertainment

#CriticsChoiceSuperAwards: Ram Charan, Jr. NTR competing for Best Actor

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 23, 2023, 04:12 pm 2 min read

Actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR are competing against Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Nicolas Cage in the Best Actor category

Actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR have been pitted against one another in the Best Actor category for the upcoming Critics Choice Super Awards. Their film, RRR, has bagged three nominations in the awards ceremony which is scheduled to take place on March 16 in the United States of America. RRR is already in the Academy Awards race for the song Naatu Naatu.

Why does this story matter?

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR has taken Indian cinema to a global front. The film has already won a Golden Globe Award for Naatu Naatu and the song also made it through the final list of Academy Awards nominations.

Apart from the nominations, the makers and actors have also received an overwhelming response from Hollywood celebrities such as James Cameron.

'RRR' will compete against top Hollywood films

Rajamouli's film has received at least three nominations at the CCSA. While the movie has been nominated in the Best Action Film category, Jr. NTR and Charan are competing against Tom Cruise, Nicolas Cage, and Brad Pitt for the Best Actor award. Top Gun: Maverick, Bullet Train, The Woman King, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent are nominated for Best Action alongside RRR.

Hollywood praises for 'RRR'

The film was released worldwide on March 25, 2022. Since its release, it has received rave reviews from critics. In fact, Hollywood celebrities were also not behind in praising Rajamouli and his team's work. Early this month, Steven Spielberg called RRR an "eye-candy" movie. Similarly, Cameron, Russo Brothers, and James Gunn, among others, have also appreciated the film.

'RRR' to get re-released in the US

The periodical drama which also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles is slated to be re-released in the US on March 3. Set in pre-independent India, it features Jr. NTR as tribal leader Komaram Bheem and Charan as Alluri Sita Rama Raju. RRR showcases their friendship as well as the duo's fight against British oppression.