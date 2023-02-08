Entertainment

Did John Abraham tease a standalone film on 'Pathaan's Jim

John Abraham's Jim in 'Pathaan' was loved by all

Siddharth Anand's directorial Pathaan has been minting money ever since its release. The action thriller marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The latter's character Jim was the antagonist, yet received the same amount of love from the viewers. His charisma matched Khan's aura and post-release, netizens are demanding a film on Jim—a prequel on the soldier-turned-mercenary.

Abraham expressed his gratitude to viewers

In an interview, Abraham expressed gratitude for receiving praise and love for his performance in Pathaan. He said, "I didn't expect that people would love my character so much that they want more of Jim to be given to them." When asked about Jim's return to the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe, he said that it would be producer Aditya Chopra's call.

Is Jim coming back?

The spy universe has been the brainchild of the YRF head and Abraham said, "It would be great if Aditya Chopra wants to bring Jim back." Speaking about his character, he said that Jim has an emotional backstory and is a nicely-written character. Meanwhile, Pathaan has emerged to become one of the top five highest-grossing movies of 2023 worldwide.

