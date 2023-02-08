Entertainment

Kiara's 'kaleera'-Alia's 'mangalsutra': Bollywood brides and their personalized wedding accessories

Kiara's 'kaleera'-Alia's 'mangalsutra': Bollywood brides and their personalized wedding accessories

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 08, 2023, 02:10 pm 2 min read

Bollywood actors have set fashion inspiration for brides-to-be with custom-made 'kaleeras,' veils, and more (Photo Credit: Instagram/@kiaraadvani, @aliabhatt, @deepikapadukone)

When it comes to a celebrity wedding, all eyes are on the bride's outfit. Lately, the leading ladies of Bollywood have set a trend of adding a personalized touch to their wedding attires. Whether it's the veil or kaleera, every aspect of their attire has a personal meaning attached to it. Here are five stars who walked a mile extra to customize their outfits.

Kiara Advani

The newest Bollywood wife on the block, Kiara Advani got a custom-made kaleera for her wedding. Designed by Mrinalini Chandra, Advani's kaleera didn't only have her and Sidharth Malhotra's initials but little charms dedicated to their favorite travel destination and Malhotra's beloved pet, Oscar. In fact, Advani's Manish Malhotra lehenga was also inspired by Roman architecture, signifying the couple's love for their favorite city.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who married Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022, also put deep thought into getting her mangalsutra and kaleera designed. The intricate designs on both were symbolic of her love for Kapoor. His love for the number eight and the infinity sign is known to the world. Bhatt incorporated these two in her mangalsutra and kaleera, expressing her immense love for her husband.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's kaleera comprised bird charms with special messages that were customized by herself. It also had words from the Bible that were engraved on the charms. These were designed by Rahul Luthra and were made by Chandra. The bangles she wore carried six to seven messenger doves while the design of her veil reflected her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal's Punjabi roots.

Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa opted for a striking red lehenga crafted by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The designer created her custom-made red dupatta which featured embroidered Bengali words in gold - "Amaar pran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somorpon korilam (I promise all my love to you)." The words are possibly one of the purest wedding vows that she and Rajkummar Rao took.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, also a Sabyasachi bride, stunned in her bright red lehenga with intricate golden work embroidered all over it. She paired it with a matching dupatta which had a Sanskrit phrase - Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava embroidered on the border in zari. The phrase literally translates in English to: "May you always be a married woman." It is a blessing bestowed on married women.

Poll What would you like to read more about Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding?

When and where will they host their reception? 0% Their first set of pictures as Mr. and Mrs. Malhotra 0% Poll is completed Good choice! Check out details about their two wedding receptions Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Know all about their two receptions Good choice! Take a look at the photographs of the newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani are officially married now! See pictures inside