Who is Ben Savage? Hollywood actor running for Congress

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 07, 2023, 01:41 pm 2 min read

Actor Ben Savage officially announced that he is joining politics (Photo credit: Instagram/@bensavage)

Hollywood actor Ben Savage has joined politics. He recently announced that he will be running for Congress in California. In an Instagram post that he shared, he expressed his desire to "restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions" to the United States of America's "most pressing issues." Here's everything to know about the Boy Meets World actor.

Savage announced that he will be joining politics as the country needs new passionate leaders to help take America forward. Describing himself as a "proud Californian," Savage revealed he is running for Adam Schiff's seat. He will run as a Democrat in California's 30th District.

It comprises West Hollywood where Savage has his residence, Burbank, and also parts of Pasadena.

He has worked as a real estate broker

The American actor marked his acting debut as a kid and starred in the 1989 film Little Monsters. He was nine years old at that time. Later, when he grew up, not many would be aware that Savage went on to work as an industrial real estate broker and consultant. And now, he is all set to enter politics.

Savage comes from a family of artists

Savage belongs to a family of artists. He is the younger brother of actor-filmmaker Fred Savage who directed Little Monsters. His elder sister, Kala Savage, is also an actor and a musician. Savage reportedly has Jewish genes as his Jewish grandparents hailed from Poland, Ukraine, Germany, and Latvia. According to reports, the actor was raised in Reform Judaism.

Popular for 'Boy Meets World'

Savage is best known for playing Cory Matthews in the hit TV sitcom show, Boy Meets World. The show went on-air in 1993 and ran till 2000. Interestingly, his filmmaker brother also appeared in one of the episodes with him wherein he (Fred) played the role of a lecherous college professor pursuing Matthews's girlfriend. Fred's role was a guest appearance.