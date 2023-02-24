Entertainment

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years of imprisonment

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 24, 2023, 12:38 pm 1 min read

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years of imprisonment

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein who was charged with the rape of a female actor in 2013 has been sentenced to 16 years of imprisonment. Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by many women and it formed the crux of the #MeToo movement. He is already serving 23-year imprisonment after being convicted in New York. This comes as a victory for many survivors.

Sentence and rape charges

The Oscar-winning producer is most likely to be incarcerated for the rest of his life. Weinstein, 70, was seen seated in a wheelchair and implored the judge, "I beg your mercy" before she pronounced his sentence. He was charged with the rape of a former model and actor identified as Jane Doe 1, at a Los Angeles hotel in February 2013.

