Singer-actor Selena Gomez announces break from social media, once again

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 24, 2023, 12:05 pm 2 min read

Singer Selena Gomez has decided to quit social media once again

It's time for a digital detox for Hollywood actor and singer Selena Gomez. Interestingly, Gomez's decision to bid adieu to Instagram and TikTok came the day she became the most followed female celebrity on Instagram in the world! She is followed by 382M people. Her 1,875 posts are still intact on Instagram, but we can expect no more posts for some time.

Why does this story matter?

It is not uncommon for celebrities to announce social media breaks, especially due to mental health reasons or on occasions when they are entangled in controversies.

Recently, Gomez was body-shamed at an event, and she opened up about her medication for lupus and its impact on her body weight.

This incident might be one of the multiple reasons behind her departure from social media.

Gomez thinks she is 'too old for this'

On Thursday, Gomez posted a picture of herself enjoying a drink and wrote, "I deleted this one time because I thought maybe it was too much but eh (taking a break from social media)." In a related TikTok video, she said, "I'm gonna be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly. And I'm 30, I'm too old for this."

Selena Gomez announces she’s taking a break from social media:



“I’m gonna be taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly and I’m 30, I’m too old for this.” pic.twitter.com/LxWbSpxThj — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 23, 2023

Drama brewed between Gomez and Hailey Bieber over Taylor Swift

Before announcing the break, Gomez didn't forget to show support for her longtime friend and fellow artist Taylor Swift. The video, posted by a TikTok user, shows Hailey Bieber gagging when her co-host Method Man seemingly referenced Swift's album Reputation, which came out in 2017. Bieber can also be seen shrugging off, which Swift's fans thought was a sign of disrespect toward their idol.

'Swift is one of the best in the game'

Gomez was quick to respond to the video. She wrote, "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game." Fans have lauded the Same Old Love singer for supporting her best friend fiercely and have called Bieber a "bully." Interestingly, Gomez had dated Bieber's now-husband and singer Justin Bieber for about eight years.

Selena Gomez shows support for Taylor Swift under a resurfaced video of Hailey Bieber gagging after Taylor is mentioned. pic.twitter.com/uMl7VsgVq3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023