Entertainment

Karisma Kapoor's 'Brown' screened at Berlin Film Festival: OTT details

Karisma Kapoor's 'Brown' screened at Berlin Film Festival: OTT details

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 24, 2023, 11:39 am 1 min read

Karisma Kapoor's 'Brown' was screened at Berlin Film Festival

Karisma Kapoor starrer Brown is the only Indian web series screened at Berlin Film Festival this year. The Zee Studios bankrolled project will premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5 soon. Kapoor, who was known for her roles in commercial Hindi cinema of the '90s and early 2000s is now making a niche for herself in OTT. This marks her second OTT project.

Shades of Kapoor's character

Brown is being screened by the Berlin Series Market Selects platform. The noir show is based on Abheek Barua's novel City of Death and is helmed by Abhinay Deo. Kapoor dons a role of an alcoholic and a chain smoker cop in this dark investigative thriller. Viewers will witness Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar. She is indeed tapping her unexplored acting capabilities.

Preparations and her take on the character

Kapoor learned Bengali as her character is based in Kolkata. She said that the character was layered which made her step out of her comfort zone. She told The Telegraph, "She is so raw, human, we all have good, bad, fantastic, flawed things within us. Besides, she goes through so many kinds of emotions, and all of that drew me to the show."