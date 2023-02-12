Entertainment

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' now streaming in English on Netflix

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 12, 2023, 10:52 am 2 min read

You can now watch the English version of 'Kantara' on Netflix

After making waves in the Indian film industry with its rootedness, representation of Kannada folklore, and jaw-dropping climax sequence, director-actor-writer Rishab Shetty's Kantara has earned another feat. The film, which was originally made in Kannada, was dubbed in multiple languages, such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tulu, owing to the viewers' demands. Now, Kantara's English version has also begun streaming on Netflix.

Kantara is the quintessential example of a film that can click with the masses not because of a humungous budget but because of the content.

Its Kannada version was released on September 30 and received glowing reviews both critically and commercially.

Notably, its Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil versions are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The team is currently working on a prequel.

English version to draw more viewers toward film

A source associated with Kantara's production house Hombale Films told Bollywood Hungama, "As the multilingual action-thriller made noise in around every theater of the world with its amazing story, its entry into the OTT space had also seen a great response from the audience." They confirmed, "The film is all set to be available for the audience across the boundaries with [its English release]."

Meet the cast and crew of 'Kantara'

While Shetty played the protagonist, Shiva, Kantara also stars Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty in important roles. It was bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, who also bankrolled the KGF franchise. Ajaneesh Loknath is the music director, while Arvind Kashyap is the director of photography. KM Prakash and Pratheek Shetty are the editors. Read our review of Kantara.

Is Urvashi Rautela part of 'Kantara 2'?

On Saturday, actor Urvashi Rautela shared a photo with Shetty on her Instagram account, sparking rumors that she has been cast in Kantara 2. However, speaking to NewsBytes, a source close to production quashed the rumors and said, "She has not been cast for Kantara 2. It was only a courtesy meeting between the two actors." The makers confirmed the upcoming prequel recently.

Rautela's caption triggered confusion among netizens

