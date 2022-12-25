Entertainment

Year wrap: Controversies that shook South Indian cinema in 2022

Take a look at top eight controversies of South Indian cinema that made headlines in 2022

It wouldn't be wrong to say that South Indian cinema ruled in 2022. Its films not only performed well in India but were appreciated globally. With the success of films like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, and Kantara, 2022 was a fruitful year for southern films. However, South Indian cinema also witnessed some controversial events this year. Take a look at some of the controversies.

Sai Pallavi compared Kashmiri Pandits' exodus to cow vigilantism

Sai Pallavi made headlines for the wrong reasons in June when she compared the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits to lynching for cow smuggling. Calling herself ideologically neutral, she said the oppressed needed protection. However, several took objection to her comments, saying the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley wasn't similar to cow vigilantism. The actor later shared a video to clarify her statement.

Plagiarism accusations against 'Kantara'

Rishabh Shetty's Kantara was accused of plagiarism after Kerala-based music band Thaikkudam Bridge filed a suit against the makers. The band said the film's song Varaha Roopam was plagiarized from its song Navarasam. While Kantara premiered on OTT with a different song, the ban on it was later lifted by a Kerala court. Kantara was also questioned about the representation of Dalits and women.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's surrogacy row

In October, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan announced the arrival of their twins. The couple—who got married in June—shared pictures of their newborns on social media, following which many wondered if they opted for surrogacy. An inquiry was also initiated by the Tamil Nadu government, which banned commercial surrogacy last year. It was later revealed that they officially married in 2015 and followed due guidelines.

Rashmika Mandanna trolled for not watching 'Kantara'

Rashmika Mandanna was attacked by trolls when she revealed that she hadn't watched Kantara. After her comments, many people were also left furious that Mandanna hadn't credited the Kannada cinema, from where she started her acting career. This led to rumors that she was banned from the Sandalwood industry. Later, Mandanna clarified she had spoken to Shetty and that everything was well between them.

FEMA violation allegations and ED probe against 'Liger'

Congress leader Bakka Judson earlier alleged that several politicians invested in Liger to turn their black money into white. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) then initiated a probe against the makers over alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). With the probe still on, the ED grilled Liger's director Puri Jagannadh, co-producer Charmme Kaur, and actor Vijay Deverakonda for hours after the complaint.

Dil Raju's 'Vijay is a bigger star than Ajith' comments

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and Ajith Kumar's Thunivu will be clashing at the box office in January 2023. Udhayanidhi Stalin, who owns the majority of screens in Tamil Nadu, has allotted equal screens to both. But Dil Raju, Varisu's producer, in an interview, said he will ask for more screens as "Vijay is a bigger star than Ajith." He was massively trolled for his comments.

Darshan and the flying slipper

Kannada actor Darshan landed in trouble for his comments on Goddess Luck. During Kranti's promotions, he reportedly said that when the goddess knocks on the door, "grab her, drag her into your bedroom, and strip her naked." These comments lead to an uproar on the internet. Recently, at Kranti's song launch event, a man also hurled a slipper at the actor.

Vijay Babu accused of sexual assault

An female Malayalam actor earlier accused actor-producer Vijay Babu of sexual assault. Soon after the allegations, Babu went live on Facebook, revealing the identity of the complainant. A case was filed against Babu under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Babu fled the country when the police filed a second case. He was later granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court.