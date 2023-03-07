Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan shares health update after injury

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 07, 2023, 01:30 pm 2 min read

Amitabh Bachchan shared his health update with fans in his recent blog

On Monday, the news about Amitabh Bachchan sustaining an injury during the shoot of Project K in Hyderabad alarmed everyone across the nation. The 80-year-old actor apparently broke his rib cartilage and he spoke about his injury in his blog. On Tuesday, in another blog post, Big B shared a health update while expressing gratitude to his fans who had showered him with love.

Why does this story matter?

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time that B Big has sustained injuries on the sets.

On Monday, Ajay Devgn, during the trailer launch of Bholaa recalled the time when Bachchan got injured while shooting an action sequence for the 1998 film Major Saab.

At that time, he apparently jumped from the third floor and subsequently was hurt.

'All work stopped, will only begin once the condition improves'

In the lengthy note, Big B mentioned that he was overwhelmed by all the attention. Further, elaborating on his health status, he wrote, "I progress gradually. It shall take time and what has been prescribed by the doctors is being followed diligently—rest and strapped chest." "All work has stopped and will only begin once the condition improves and the medical gives an assurance."

Check out the tweets by the actor

T 4577 - I rest and improve with your prayers — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 7, 2023

Bachchan also informed about Holika celebrations at Mumbai residence

Further, in his blog, the Uunchai actor also talked about his family's Holika celebrations on Monday night at his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. Bachchan wrote, "The Holika was lit last night at Jalsa, there being a date confusion on the day for Holi. In the confusion of dates, much of what could have been done was not done. I rest and repair (sic)."

Know more about Bachchan's upcoming projects

For Bachchan, age is just a number and with back-to-back releases, he is simply unstoppable! This year, Big B will be working on three projects including Project K, Ganapath Part 1, and Section 84. While Section 84 will be a courtroom drama, Project K is touted as a fantasy drama that features Prabhas in a never-seen-before avatar and Deepika Padukone as the leading lady.

