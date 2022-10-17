Entertainment

Big B unveils new 'Uunchai' poster ahead of trailer release

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 17, 2022, 03:42 pm 2 min read

'Uunchai' will release in theaters on November 11

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has unveiled a new poster of his upcoming family drama Uunchai. Unlike the previous posters that focused on individual cast members, this features everyone together: Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Boman Irani, and Parineeti Chopra. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, it's said to be a "tale of friendship" and will release on November 11. Its trailer will be out on Tuesday.

Context Why does this story matter?

There are multiple reasons that make Uunchai an interesting prospect.

The film will mark Sooraj Barjatya's return to the director's chair after the 2015 Salman Khan-Sonam Kapoor starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. It is also his first-ever collaboration with Bachchan.

Moreover, it is one of those rare films to bring multiple veteran actors together, and thus, seems promising, distinctive, and different from the league.

Poster Poster reminds us of all other classic Rajshri films

Stamped with the classic Rajshri touch, Uunchai's new poster features all actors looking ecstatic while holding hands and putting their feet out. Posters of many other previous Rajshri films have also showcased families posing together, looking content and exuberant. Mount Everest—which has been a regular in all the previous posters of Uunchai—features here, too, and symbolizes the film's title, which translates to "height."

Twitter Post Take a look at what Big B posted

T 4440 - Proud to be a part of this special ensemble! Here we come.



Trailer Out Tomorrow!

Make way for #Uunchai on 11.11.22

#75YearsOfRajshri pic.twitter.com/D4sYvSUmzA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 17, 2022

Quote 'Friendship is depicted as a spiritual experience,' said Irani

Talking about the movie, Irani earlier said in an interview, "Uunchai has been probably the most fulfilling film experience of my entire career." "The journey of these three friends (played by Bachchan, Irani, and Kher), everything they experience, including their love, relationships, and especially their friendship, is depicted...as a spiritual experience," he added. The film also stars veteran actors Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali.

Information Here's all you need to know about 'Uunchai'

Uunchai will chronicle a story about "three friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp" and the way "the trek turns out to be a personal, emotional, and spiritual journey." It went on floors in Nepal in October 2021 and wrapped filming in April 2022. Rajshri Productions' 60th film, Uunchai has been shot across locations like Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Kanpur.

