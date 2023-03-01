Entertainment

'KKBKKJ': Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde starrer 'Billi Billi' song teaser out

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 01, 2023, 12:03 pm 1 min read

Salman Khan is a bonafide superstar and he has created a niche for himself. The bankable star is known for trademark acting and dancing skills. He has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as the next release and the video teaser of the second song named Billi Billi is out now. The film is touted to be a pan-India mass entertainer.

Billi Billi stars Khan with the sensational Pooja Hegde. Even though Naiyo Lagda was not loved by fans, this song seems to redeem itself, especially for the Punjabi lyrics by Kumaar. The full audio is already out on YouTube and is trending, too. The Farhad Samji directorial stars Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Vijender Singh, Abdu Rozik, and Jassie Gill, among others.

