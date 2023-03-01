Entertainment

OTT: 'The Mandalorian' S3 drops today; Pedro Pascal is back!

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 01, 2023, 11:16 am 1 min read

'The Mandalorian' Season 3 will debut today

The Mandalorian is one of the most-watched series of Disney+ and the much-awaited third season will premiere on Wednesday on the OTT giant. The third season traces the events from the 2021 miniseries The Book of Boba Fett which featured Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin in a cameo. Fans were eagerly waiting for the new season of the Star Wars series.

Details about the new season

The eight-episodic series is bankrolled by Lucasfilm and Fairview Entertainment and Jon Favreau is the showrunner. Each episode premieres at a week interval, hence the whole season will be out by April 19, 2023. Reportedly, the makers are in talks for another season. The cast also includes Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, and Omid Abtahi, among others.

Twitter Post

Take a look back at #TheMandalorian’s journey.



The new season starts streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/sEuEWcAQqz — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) February 28, 2023