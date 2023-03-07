Entertainment

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam' goes on floors in Chennai

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam' goes on floors in Chennai

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 07, 2023, 01:18 pm 1 min read

'Lal Salaam' went on floors today

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is all set make a comeback in directing and her much-awaited project Lal Salaam has gone on floors on the auspicious occasion of Holi. The shooting commenced in Chennai and this film was officially announced in December with mahurat puja. Lyca Productions took to Twitter to share the news. The film is touted to be a sports drama.

Everything we know about the upcoming film

Nothing much is revealed but the film revolves around cricket and it stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. Coincidentally, the actors represent the Chennai franchise in the ongoing Celebrity Cricket League. The film will also star megastar Rajinikanth in an extended cameo. Actor Jeevitha Rajashekhar is making a comeback after 33 years with this film. The music is helmed by the maestro AR Rahman.

Twitter Post