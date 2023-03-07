Entertainment

Box office: Ranbir-Shraddha's 'TJMM' might be the next Bollywood biggie

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 07, 2023, 11:57 am 1 min read

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is touted to be the next Bollywood biggie at the box office after Pathaan. This romcom marks the puppy-eyed Ranbir Kapoor's return to the genre after years. He is paired with the gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor and the duo looks amazing in the trailer and the songs. The advance bookings are going quite well for the Luv Ranjan-directed film.

Advance ticket sales are quite steady

The film is perfect for friends or family to watch around Holi and the film is being released on Wednesday. As per Sacnilk, it has already sold around 1,00,000 (approx) tickets and has raked in around Rs. 1-2 crore. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, among the total tickets, around 26,000 have been sold by national chains like INOX, PVR, and Cinepolis.

