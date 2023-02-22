Entertainment

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh to start 'Baiju Bawra' shoot from mid-2023

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 22, 2023, 06:42 pm 2 min read

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra' to go on floors from mid-2023

Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is making headlines for his debut series Heeramandi, is simultaneously working on other projects that have created a solid buzz. Reportedly, Bhansali is preparing for his next project titled Baiju Bawra, which will be headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The two actors will also be seen together in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Why does this story matter?

Touted to be Bhansali's most-ambitious magnum opus, the film was announced back in 2019.

Since then, due to various roadblocks, changes in cast, and other commitments, the film eventually got delayed.

Currently, Bhansali is engaged in promoting his OTT debut series, meanwhile, Bhatt and Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's release date got pushed to July 28 from April 28.

Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra' to go on floors in June

According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the project revealed that the film will go on floors this year, probably in the month of June or July. The source said, "However, preparations from the shooting perspective have begun. Requests for his actors' dates have already gone to them." "A large portion of the film will be shot on sets in Mumbai," the source added.

'Baiju Bawra' will mark a grand reunion

A grand reunion is on its way! Bhatt and Singh will be seen together on the screen for the third time after Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy﻿ and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Meanwhile, the project will also reunite Bhatt with Bhansali after Gangubai Kathiawadi, while this will mark Singh's fourth project with the filmmaker after Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat.

Initial cast Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone backed off from Bhansali's project

Touted as an ambitious project, the film has been in news for quite some time now. Initially, the filmmaker wanted actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Bhatt in his movie. But, due to certain reasons, Kapoor decided to back off, and therefore, Singh took his place in the movie. Padukone turned down the film due to her prior commitments to other projects.

