Entertainment

All we know about Ariana Grande's collaboration with The Weeknd

All we know about Ariana Grande's collaboration with The Weeknd

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 22, 2023, 06:40 pm 2 min read

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd have collaborated thrice in the past

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd are not done working together yet. The duo has hinted at their new collaboration by teasing their fans with a remix video of the Starboy singer's 2016 hit song, Die For You, which was posted on their social media handles. The upcoming music number will be the fourth collaboration between the two Grammy Award-winning artists.

Why does this story matter?

Grande and The Weeknd enjoy a huge fan following across the globe. The two have worked together on several projects, and will soon be returning with a new collaboration.

Speaking of their music, The Weeknd has won Grammy Awards four times in the years 2016, 2018, and 2022, while Grande won it twice in the years 2019 and 2021.

Grande sang a line from the new collaboration

Taking to Instagram, Grande posted a short video that showed her working on cutting vocal takes and laying down harmonies for the song. "Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14-hour day on set. This certain exception had to be made...," she wrote in the video. The same was reposted by The Weeknd on his Instagram profile.

Watch Grande tease the song

Instagram post A post shared by arianagrande on February 22, 2023 at 2:41 pm IST

Fans stormed the comments section

After Grande posted the video, fans could not stop commenting on it. Appreciating her skill sets, a fan wrote: "the vocal arranging alone is so impressive but you're recording and comping it all yourself?!" Meanwhile, another fan of the two commented on The Weeknd's post: "You guys just need to make a joint album one day cuz there's nothing like your voices together. (sic)"

Past collaborations of the duo

The dynamic duo has collaborated a number of times in the past. Their first collaboration came in 2021 when they teamed up for After Hour's remix, Save Your Tears which topped Billboard Hot 100. The Weeknd also featured on Grande's Love Me Harder from the album, My Everything, as well as Off The Table, a song from Positions, her 2020 album.