NAACP Image Awards Day 2: Viola Davis, Trevor Noah win

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 22, 2023

NAACP Image Awards 2023: Viola Davis won big on the second day of the week-long ceremony

The 54th edition of the NAACP Image Awards, which kicked off on Monday, announced the winners of the second night in a non-televised ceremony. Viola Davis, Trevor Noah, and Jennifer Hudson were among the high-profile winners on the second day. Notably, the awards will be presented across multiple categories via streaming presentations, ahead of the live ceremony which is set to air on Saturday.

'EGOT' Viola Davis bagged the Outstanding Literary Nonfiction Award

It's raining awards for actor-producer Davis. She bagged the Outstanding Literary Nonfiction Award for her memoir Finding Me. With this, the actor has won the sixth Image Award in her career, to date. The memoir also got Davis into the elite group of EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscars, and Tony) earlier this month, when she was awarded a Grammy for best-spoken word or non-musical album.

Hudson, Noah, among the big winners of the night

The multi-hyphenate star Hudson, who is also an EGOT winner, bagged an award for Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information Series for hosting her eponymous daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show. The award marked her fourth Image Award. Meanwhile, Noah, who was the host of The Daily Show, won an award for best variety or game show series or special.

Congratulations to @IAMJHUD 🎉

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble for #TheJenniferHudsonShow.

Other notable winners of the night

Among other notable winners was Tabitha Brown, who was awarded outstanding host in a reality competition game show or variety series for Tab Time, while Lizzo's reality TV series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls won the best reality program. Additionally, Robin Roberts's conversation with former first lady Michelle Obama's latest book, The Light We Carry, won an award for best news/information series.

Queen Latifah will host the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

The renowned American rapper-singer Queen Latifah has been roped in to host this year's prestigious NAACP Image Awards, as per the announcement made on Tuesday. The 54th edition, which will air live on Saturday, is going to be held in person for the first time after February 2020. The awards honor outstanding representation of people of color in motion pictures, television, music, and literature.

All Hail the Queen!



