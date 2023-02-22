Entertainment

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry not suing over 'South Park' episode

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't sue over 'South Park' episode, confirmed their spokesperson

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have certainly become more subjective to spoofs and parodies after their increased media engagement in recent times. The pair has been brutally roasted in a recent episode of the American animated series South Park, and since then, rumors swirled that the couple was considering litigation. But, putting the record straight, a spokesperson has finally shut down all the reports.

Prince Harry and Markle have been capturing headlines since they first decided to step back from their royal duties back in 2020, eventually relocating to Canada, and then later to Markle's home state California.

Time and again, the couple has extensively opened up about the "invasion of their privacy."

The first discussion of the sort took place in the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The episode 'Worldwide Privacy Tour' created the whole fuss

The rumors of litigation sparked at the onset of South Park's episode titled Worldwide Privacy Tour, which aired on Wednesday. The episode was centered on a prince of Canada and his wife. The stark similarities between the characters and Prince Harry and Markle were hard to miss. The cartoon couple was seen carrying "we want our privacy" signs as they traveled to different locations.

'It's all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports'

To put an end to the reports suggesting the couple was fuming over the mockery, the Sussexes's spokesperson set the record straight by stating, "It's all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports." Several reports suggested that the Duchess was extremely upset and overwhelmed by the episode, which although, did not name them specifically, but, featured characters that closely resembled the royal couple.

Speculations about suing started off with Royal Commentator Neil Sean

The speculations about the couple's decision to sue the makers of South Park started doing rounds when Royal Commentator Neil Sean wrote an article for Fox News claiming that the episode has "legal ramifications attached." Sean stated in the article, "Their legal team is casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister."

Know more about the series 'South Park'

The series created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone has been one of the most successful ventures since its premiere in 1997. This is not the first time that the series has mocked celebrities, but in the past too, it has presented spoofs on celebrities like Kanye West and Tom Cruise. Ironically, the opening credits of the show say that the characters are fictional.