Entertainment

Alec Baldwin to resume filming 'Rust,' new cinematographer's name announced

Alec Baldwin to resume filming 'Rust,' new cinematographer's name announced

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 15, 2023, 02:24 pm 3 min read

The announcement regarding the resumption of 'Rust' filming was made in 2022

The filming for Alec Baldwin's Rust will reportedly resume soon amidst criminal charges pressed against Baldwin over late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins's death. Per reports, the filming will begin with a mix of old and new crew members. Hutchins died on the sets of Rust when Baldwin allegedly fired a gun, killing her and injuring the film's director, Joel Souza in October 2021.

Bianca Cline will replace Hutchins

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the filming for Rust is expected to begin in Spring. A mix of both new and old crew members, including its actor-producer Baldwin, will resume the shoot. The report also claimed that Bianca Cline, who has previously worked on American Horror Story, will be replaying Hutchins to join the Rust team as the new cinematographer.

Shooting for a documentary on Hutchins's life to begin soon

A statement issued by Rust Movie Productions, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, said that work on a documentary being made on Hutchins's life will also begin soon. The documentary will be led by Hutchins's good friends - director Rachel Mason and producer Julee Metz. Hutchins's widower, Matthew Hutchins, will join as executive producer on both titles, said the report.

Makers have re-written the scene that led to Hutchins's death

Quoting a lawyer of Rust Movie Productions, Melina Spadone, the reports said that the scene which was being rehearsed by Baldwin that unfortunately led to Hutchins's death on the sets has been re-written by the team. Furthermore, it was reported that although the particular scene has not been changed completely, details about the nature of the changes were not revealed.

Resumption of 'Rust' filming was announced in 2022

The announcement regarding the resuming of the Rust filming was made last year after Rust Movie Productions came to a settlement with Hutchins's family members. Per the deal, the film would be completed with Hutchins's widower's blessings. Initially, the filming for the movie was to begin in January as the team was planning to scout locations in California, said the report.

Here's how Hutchins lost her life

Baldwin and the Rust team were shooting in New Mexico inside a church for a particular scene. During the rehearsal of the scene, Baldwin fired a Colt .45 revolver, reportedly. He claimed that he thought the gun was loaded with dummy rounds instead of a projectile and gunpowder. The fatal firing took Huchins's life and left the film's director injured.