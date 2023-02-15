Entertainment

BTS member Suga announces first solo world tour, scripts history

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 15, 2023, 01:35 pm 2 min read

BTS member Suga announces first solo world tour; to perform in US, Asia, South Korea, and Japan

South Korean boy band BTS's Suga has caught the attention of fans after announcing his first solo tour across the globe on the fandom platform Weverse. Suga will become the first BTS member to embark on this journey, with a slate of dates scheduled around the world. Here, we have outlined all the details that you need to know about his upcoming world tour.

Why does this story matter?

It is important to note that in June 2022, all seven members of BTS announced solo careers alongside being a group, and completing their mandatory military service.

A rapper, producer, and songwriter, Suga has been ahead of the curve for a few years now.

Back in 2016, he came up with a self-titled mixtape as Agust D, followed by another mixtape in 2020, D-2.

All the details of Suga's upcoming solo tour

The tour will kick off with two shows in Belmont Park, New York on April 26, and will make stops in Newark, New Jersey, and Los Angeles. His US leg will be wrapped with Oakland on May 17. After this, the K-pop sensation will head to Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore, before returning to South Korea, for two shows on June 24 and 25.

Check out the Instagram post here

Suga's recent solo activities include the talk show 'Suchwita'

Billed under Suga's name, as well as his stage moniker Agust D, at this time, there's not much information available about the tour outside of its dates. Suga's recent solo activities include launching the much-hyped talk show on YouTube titled Suchwita, featuring conversations with various artists, including SEVENTEEN﻿'s Hoshi, and more. In January, Suga was also announced as a brand ambassador for Valentino.

Here's what each BTS member plans to do

All BTS members (except Jin) are exploring solo projects right now. Singer and dancer Jimin is currently busy with his debut solo album, scheduled to be released in March. Meanwhile, V is involved in an upcoming reality television program Seojin. RM, who released his solo album Indigo, is working on another solo project, whereas J-hope has stated that he is working on something "grand."