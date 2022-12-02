Entertainment

RM trends worldwide with his first solo album 'Indigo'

Dec 02, 2022, 02:51 pm

RM's first solo album 'Indigo' was released on Friday

Roll up your sleeves ARMYs, BTS RM's official first solo album Indigo is finally here. With 10 songs, several renowned artists are associated with the album. The title song for the album Wild Flower was released with a music video. It was announced in a statement that the album has been titled Indigo to represent RM's love for natural things. Read on for more.

Why does this story matter?

RM is the third member of BTS after J-Hope and Jin to release his solo music.

Indigo, which he has previously called the 'last archive of his twenties,' has details on his emotions and experiences in the past 10 years.

The lyrics have notes of his life both as a person and as a musician. It has much about RM's life in fame.

Songs in the album, artists associated with them

Several renowned artists including Anderson .Paak, Erykah Badu, Tablo of Epik High, and Youjeen from Cherry Filter have been featured in the album. Besides Wild Flower, other songs in the album are, Yun, Lonely, No.2, Still Life, Closer, Hectic, All Day, Change pt 2, and Forg_tful. As soon as the music video of Wild Flower was dropped, ARMYs went gaga.

RM trended worldwide with fans expressing their delight and excitement

On the video streaming application YouTube, Wild Flower has received more than 20 lakh views in just hours of its release and it has received more than one million likes. On Twitter, fans have been expressing how excited they are about the song. RM is also trending at No.1 on both the US iTunes Song Chart and Album Chart with Wild Flower and Indigo.

Here's what RM said about the album

Meanwhile, RM has described the album as "being like a diary of his life between 2019 and 2022, feels like that pause, looking left and right, north and south, trying to work out which way to turn next." Starting out as a rapper in the South Korean sensational band, RM had often expressed his interest in poetry in the past.