'Fast X' trailer rakes in over 295M views across platforms

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 15, 2023, 03:35 pm 1 min read

'Fast X' trailer has raked in huge views on all platforms

According to the latest reports, the trailer of the 10th installment of the Fast & Furious franchise—Fast X—has raked in over 295M views in just hours. With the pace at which the highly anticipated film's trailer is getting hits, it's safe to say that it's living up to its name! The film is slated to release on May 19, 2023.

Humongous views and its rule on Twitter trends

The views were counted across the social media platforms—Instagram (about 30%), TikTok (25%), Facebook (22%), YouTube (18%), and Twitter (6%), per Variety. The film trended on US Twitter with fans bracing themselves for the release. It is directed by Louis Leterrier and stars Jason Momoa as the main antagonist. The cast includes Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, among others.

