Shefali Shah wraps up 'Jalsa' shoot

'Jalsa' is directed by Suresh Triveni, who earlier helmed Vidya Balan's 'Tumhari Sulu' (2017)

Actor Shefali Shah has finished shooting for her upcoming film Jalsa, co-starring Vidya Balan. The Delhi Crime star, who began filming the drama earlier this month, penned a heartfelt note for the team on Instagram. Jalsa is directed by Suresh Triveni, who earlier helmed Balan's Tumhari Sulu (2017). "The toughest part of a film ending is parting ways," Shah wrote on Instagram.

Film

'Jalsa' is all pure, heart and raw emotion: Shah

"Relationships I build in front of the camera and off. There's nothing that prepares me for it. And I mean nothing. Memories created between all of us," she wrote on Sunday. "The laughter, madness, passion, obsession, and magic that got created with so many people coming together as one. #Jalsa is a very special one. It's all pure, heart and raw emotion," Shah wrote.

Gratitude

Full of gratitude toward the film's cast and crew: Shah

Written by Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar, Jalsa also features Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Gurpal Singh and Surya Kasibhatla. Shah said she was full of gratitude toward the cast and crew of the film. "I carry with me a sweet ache full of love and respect I have for this amazing team... For the abundant love, I take with me," she added.

Collaboration

'Jalsa' is produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment

"I couldn't have created her minus even a single one of them," Shah further wrote on Instagram. "They all made me better, richer, happier, and fuller as an actor and more so as a person," she added. Jalsa is produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, who earlier collaborated on films such as Sherni, Airlift, and Baby.

Instagram Post

Here is Shah's Instagram post

Instagram post A post shared by shefalishahofficial on September 27, 2021 at 3:00 pm IST

Story

'Jalsa' is an edgy but human story: Balan

In a statement, Triveni shared his excitement of working with the "fantastic crew and cast," adding that the movie is going to "engage, thrill and entertain." While the team didn't reveal any plot details, Shah and Balan dropped hints. "Jalsa is an edgy but human story," said the Kahaani actress, while Shah stated that the storyline is created with "a unique perspective."

Information

Shah has also completed shooting for 'Doctor G' and 'Darlings'

Shah, who last starred in the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans, has also completed shooting for the comedy feature Doctor G, and Darlings co-starring Alia Bhatt. She will be also seen in the medical thriller web series Human and the second season of Delhi Crime.