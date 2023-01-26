Technology

Meta to reinstate Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 26, 2023, 11:53 am 2 min read

Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts will be restored in the next few weeks

Two years after suspending him from Facebook and Instagram, Meta announced that it will reinstate Donald Trump's accounts on the social media platforms in the coming weeks. Trump's accounts were banned in the wake of the infamous Capitol Hills riot on January 6, 2021. The billionaire's Twitter account was reinstated in November 2022 after Elon Musk acquired the platform.

Why does this story matter?

Last year, Trump announced his decision to run for the White House in 2024. Therefore, Meta's decision to give the green light for his return to Facebook and Instagram comes at a crucial juncture for the former US president.

Being back on two of the biggest social media platforms will be key for political outreach and fundraising during his campaign.

Trump was suspended for condoning actions of Capitol Hill rioters

On January 6, 2021, a mob forcefully entered the Capitol Building in Washington, where US senators were meeting to certify Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. The next day, Meta restricted Trump's access to Facebook and Instagram. At that time, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post that Trump was suspended for provoking violence and condoning the rioters' actions.

'Public should be able to hear from a former president'

Trump's reinstatement was announced by Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs. "The suspension was an extraordinary decision taken in extraordinary circumstances," he said. "The normal state of affairs is that the public should be able to hear from a former president of the United States, and a declared candidate for that office again, on our platforms."

There are new guardrails in place 'to deter repeat offenses'

Meta is reinstating Trump's accounts with "new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses." The former president will face "heightened penalties" for repeated offenses as per the company's new policy on dealing with public figures during civil unrest. If he posts content that violates Meta's policies, he will be suspended for one month to two years depending on the severity of the violation.

Meta will limit distribution of content that causes violent behavior

As part of the announcement, Meta has updated its policies to address content that does not violate its community standards but could lead to violent or harmful behavior similar to the Capitol attack. The tech giant said that it may limit the distribution of such posts. The company could also restrict an account from accessing its advertising tools.