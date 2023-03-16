Entertainment

Here's why television star Shivangi Joshi was hospitalized

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 16, 2023

Shivangi Joshi took to social media to reveal that she was admitted to a hospital recently and is now recovering

Television actor Shivangi Joshi was recently admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai. The news of her hospitalization got her fans worried about the actor's health. However, Joshi gave a health update about herself to all her fans and well-wishers, saying she is doing better. She also revealed the reason why she was taken to the hospital and the treatment she underwent.

Joshi was admitted for a kidney infection

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Joshi informed the reason behind her hospitalization; she had a kidney infection. "Been a rough couple of days, I have had a kidney infection, but want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff & grace of God, I'm feeling better," she wrote in the post.

Joshi gave out a word of caution

After undergoing treatment at the hospital for the infection, the 24-year-old actor advised her Instagram family to be cautious about their health. "This is also to remind you'll to take care of your body, mind, and soul and most importantly stay hydrated guys," she continued to write in the post. She also put up a picture that shows her resting on the hospital bed.

Joshi will soon return to work

Fans and colleagues wished her a speedy recovery

Soon after her post, Joshi's fans and friends from the industry wished for her speedy recovery. Several actors including Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari, Rubina Dilaik, and Dheeraj Dhoopar dropped comments of "get well soon" on her post. Fans also sent their love and good wishes to her. Joshi informed through the post that she is now recovering fine and will soon return to work.

On the work front

Joshi shot to fame with Star Plus's hit serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in which she played the role of Naira Goenka. She was last seen in Balika Vadhu 2, playing the female protagonist. According to reports, she will next be seen in Beauty and the Beast, an upcoming show by Ekta Kapoor. Joshi will reportedly be playing a double role in it.