Rajeev Sen slams media speculations amid divorce with Charu Asopa

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Chanshimla Varah Jan 17, 2023, 07:19 pm 2 min read

Actors Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have been in the headlines ever since they announced their divorce. The duo have had a tough marriage and are currently undergoing court proceedings. Ever since the proceedings, media reports have claimed that Sen's mother and sister Sushmita Sen have been supportive of Asopa. Here's what Sen has to say about the speculations.

Sen's take on his family

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sen stated that his family being close to Asopa does not affect his equation with them. He called his family a close-knit family and said, "I am happy that Charu has a wonderful rapport with my mom, dad and sister. Why would I get affected with that? It does not affect my relations with my family."

Sen on Sushmita following Charu Asopa on Instagram

Talking about his sister following Asopa on Instagram, he said that it's a very "childish thing," adding that it does not matter if she follows him. "Everybody knows her and a lot of people follow her. But she has been following limited people on the social media platform for the longest time and people who have been following her know that," he said.

Want to maintain a cordial relationship with Sen: Asopa

Amid divorce proceedings, Sen and Asopa were recently seen attending a family wedding with their daughter Ziana, even dancing to a romantic number. Speaking about the event, Asopa said that she wants to maintain a cordial relationship with Sen, especially for Ziana, so that she does not feel like she is in a "tight spot when she grows up."