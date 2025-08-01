Andhra minister's brother slaps cop at temple over entry refusal

Madan Bhupal Reddy, the cousin brother of Andhra Pradesh Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, was caught on camera slapping a police constable at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Kolimigundla, Kurnool district. The incident occurred during the temple's inauguration on Wednesday and was caught on camera. The video has since gone viral on social media platforms.

Public outrage Reddy slapped constable for stopping him from entering temple Reportedly, Reddy demanded immediate entry into the temple but was stopped by Constable Jashwanth, as it was a restricted area. An argument ensued, and Reddy allegedly abused and slapped the constable. The situation was brought under control after other police personnel intervened. The incident has drawn criticism from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which accused TDP leaders of arrogance and said police are now a "tool under political pressure."

Party response YSRCP slams TDP over incident The YSRCP tweeted, "In a shocking incident, the cousin brother of TDP Minister BC Janardhan Reddy slapped a police constable on duty... The assault happened in public view, yet no immediate action was taken." They added that the government's silence raises concerns about the rule of law in Andhra Pradesh.