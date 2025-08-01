Andhra minister's brother slaps cop at temple over entry refusal
What's the story
Madan Bhupal Reddy, the cousin brother of Andhra Pradesh Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, was caught on camera slapping a police constable at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Kolimigundla, Kurnool district. The incident occurred during the temple's inauguration on Wednesday and was caught on camera. The video has since gone viral on social media platforms.
Public outrage
Reddy slapped constable for stopping him from entering temple
Reportedly, Reddy demanded immediate entry into the temple but was stopped by Constable Jashwanth, as it was a restricted area. An argument ensued, and Reddy allegedly abused and slapped the constable. The situation was brought under control after other police personnel intervened. The incident has drawn criticism from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which accused TDP leaders of arrogance and said police are now a "tool under political pressure."
Twitter Post
Video of the assault
In a shocking incident, the brother of TDP Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy slapped a police constable on duty, openly displaying the arrogance and lawlessness associated with TDP leaders and their families. The assault happened in public view, yet no immediate action was taken,… pic.twitter.com/CqgMDVeAVk— YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) July 31, 2025
Party response
YSRCP slams TDP over incident
The YSRCP tweeted, "In a shocking incident, the cousin brother of TDP Minister BC Janardhan Reddy slapped a police constable on duty... The assault happened in public view, yet no immediate action was taken." They added that the government's silence raises concerns about the rule of law in Andhra Pradesh.
Legal proceedings
Minister Janardhan Reddy reacts
A case has been filed against Reddy under IPC Sections 132, 121(1), 126(2), and 351(2) for obstructing a public servant from performing their duty and assaulting a government employee. Kolimigundla Circle Inspector Maddineni Ramesh Babu confirmed the FIR based on Constable Jaswant's complaint. Minister Janardhan condemned his brother's actions as unfortunate and directed senior police officials to take action irrespective of political affiliations.