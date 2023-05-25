Entertainment

Meet Ranveer-Alia's #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani families; makers release new posters

Written by Aikantik Bag May 25, 2023, 02:08 pm 1 min read

Meet the families of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Karan Johar, the quintessential over-the-top filmmaker known for mounting big-budget extravagant films is back into directing after seven long years. Celebrating his career's 25th anniversary and his 51st birthday, Johar revealed the first glimpse of his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Now, he has revealed two new posters introducing the two families of the protagonists—Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Introducing the Randhawas and Chatterjees

In the new poster, Singh belongs to a true-blue Punjabi family— The Randhawas. Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are set to be a part of Singh's family. Whereas, Bhatt belongs to a "khaati (pure) Bengali" family of The Chatterjees. The cast includes Tota Roy Chowdhury, Shabana Azmi, and Churni Ganguly. This romantic family drama will be a clash of two bonafide cultures.

