Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha' likely to be postponed: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag May 16, 2023, 04:52 pm 1 min read

'Yodha' is likely to be postponed

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan is one of the most anticipated films of this year and ever since its postponement, many Bollywood films have undergone changes in terms of release dates. Now, Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha is slated to postpone its date from September 15. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is reportedly looking for a new release date for the film.

The release date to be revealed soon

A source spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, "Exact date for Yodha will be locked in the next two weeks leading to its official announcement. The makers will now zero down on a date that best suits the arrival of Yodha for our audience." The cast includes Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Malhotra will be seen performing some sleek action set pieces.

Fan's reaction on the speculation

