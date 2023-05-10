Entertainment

Everything to know about Arjun Rampal's Telugu debut

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 10, 2023, 01:53 pm 2 min read

After Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal is also gearing up for his South Indian movie debut

Cross-industry collaboration among actors may not be a new thing in showbiz, but its wide acceptance has come lately. Stars from Hindi cinema have started to venture into the South Indian film industry and vice versa. Adding to the list is Arjun Rampal who is all set for Telugu debut alongside superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna. Here's all you should know about his upcoming release.

The year 2022 saw many Bollywood stars venturing into South Indian movies. While Alia Bhatt debuted in Telugu with SS Rajamouli's pan-India film RRR, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon were seen in Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2.

Now, Rampal is set to enter the Telugu film industry with Balakrishna's upcoming title, joining the list of Hindi actors working in other languages.

Rampal's Telugu debut will be directed by Anil Ravipudi

The untitled project will be directed by Anil Ravipudi. The official announcement of Rampal joining the film was made by the makers on Wednesday through a tweet. Per the makers, Rampal will be seen playing the role of an antagonist while Balakrishna will lead as the protagonist. The upcoming project will be backed by Shine Screens's Harish Peddi and Sahu Garapati.

Rampal will get ready for 'one mad ride'

The National Award-winning actor took to social media to share his excitement over his Telugu debut with the film which is tentatively titled NBK108. "Making my South debut with team NBK108. Feel super nervous and excited. I promise you all this is going to be one mad ride with lots of fun. Thank you for having me," he wrote.

A look at Rampal's best negative roles

The 50-year-old actor has gained popularity as one of the best antagonists in Hindi cinema. The character portrayal of Mukesh Mehra in Om Shanti Om brought him accolades, including a National Award for Best Supporting Actor. He also played a villain in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad, Shah Rukh Khna's Ra.One, and Amitabh Bachchan-led Ek Ajnabee, among many other films.