K-drama alert: 'See You in My 19th Life' teaser out

Written by Aikantik Bag May 10, 2023, 01:50 pm 1 min read

The world is exploring the Korean culture and K-dramas are definitely one of the hotcakes. The makers of tvN's upcoming drama See You in My 19th Life have released a new teaser and fans are super excited. The drama is a romantic drama that deals with the theme of reincarnation. The series is set for release on June 17, 2023.

The cast and story of the series

The fantasy series is directed by Lee Na-jung of Fight For My Way fame. The cast includes Shin Hye-sun and Ahn Bo-hyun. The series has an interesting plot where Shin's character has reincarnated for 1,000 years and remembers all her past lives. In her 19th life, she met Ahn's character whom she had met in her 18th life, too.

