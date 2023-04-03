Entertainment

BIGBANG's Daesung joins new agency: Where are the other members

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 03, 2023, 04:35 pm 3 min read

K-pop band BIGBANG member Daesung signed exclusive contract with R&D Company

The news of K-pop band BIGBANG's Daesung making a fresh start is all over the internet! On Monday, the 33-year-old vocalist and television personality signed an exclusive contract with R&D Company. Daesung's new company is the home to artists like Chun Myung-hoon, KyoungSeo, Kisum, Navi, and more. At the beginning of his new chapter, find out where are the other BIGBANG members now.

Daesung's manager will be accompanying him on this new start

Making the big announcement, the R&D Company revealed, "Through D-LABLE—a dedicated team for Daesung—we promise to provide generous support to show off his talents in various fields including music." In addition to this, the company also announced that Daesung's manager, who has been with him for over 10 years, since the days of BIGBANG, will also be accompanying him on his new endeavors.

BIGBANG: Know about the group and its members

Formed by YG Entertainment, the biggest K-pop boy band BIGBANG debuted in 2006 with five members, namely G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, Daesung, and Seungri. After achieving great success in the music industry, BIGBANG members began enlisting for their mandatory military service. The first member to enlist was T.O.P in February 2017. Despite remaining active after the enlistment, they never released any music as a group.

G-Dragon

The legendary soloist and the BIGBANG leader, G-Dragon kicked off 2023 on an exciting note! He shared a clip in which the rapper-producer-songwriter confirmed that he will be dropping a new album this year and the work is underway. G-Dragon's last comeback as a soloist was in 2017 with Kwon Ji Yong. Notably, he is currently the only member of BIGBANG still under YGE.

T.O.P and Taeyang

Rapper T.O.P and vocalist Taeyang announced their departures from YGE in February and December 2022, respectively. In 2022, T.O.P announced his plans to release his debut album, alongside commencing a wine company. Meanwhile, Taeyang released VIBE in January—his first release in over five years. VIBE charted in over 15 countries and secured the No. 76 position on Billboard Hot 100.

Seungri

Seungri, the ex-BIGBANG member, in February was released from prison after completing an 18-month-long sentence, confirmed by the Ministry of Justice, South Korea. To recall, in 2019, the K-pop idol was found guilty of nine charges in the Burning Sun nightclub scandal. The charges against Seungri ranged from misappropriating funds to arranging prostitution for investors. After this scandal was unveiled, YGE terminated Seungri's contract.