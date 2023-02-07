Entertainment

K-drama actors Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in announce wedding date

K-drama actors Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in announce wedding date

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 07, 2023, 04:37 pm 2 min read

K-drama actors Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-in announced their wedding. It'll be held on April 7

The month of love is in all its glory, as popular K-drama actors Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are getting married! On Tuesday, Seung-gi made the big announcement in a beautiful manner. The couple had been subject to break-up rumors last year, but putting an end to all the speculations, the adorable pair is set to tie the knot in April.

Why does this story matter?

The South Korean﻿ stars made their relationship public in May 2021, after the news about their dating started doing rounds on the internet.

Initially, when the couple revealed their relationship, they received mixed reactions from their fans, and some netizens even talked about not supporting them.

But soon, the dedication that the Mouse actor showed toward his relationship, led to the melting of hearts.

The big announcement was made on Instagram

"And, we have decided to spend the rest of our lives as a couple and not lovers anymore," stated Seung-gi in his Instagram post, while sharing the big news of the wedding with his fans. Calling it the "most important decision" of his life, Seung-gi shared a heartfelt written note, and stated that they would be holding the wedding ceremony on April 7.

Check out the Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by leeseunggi.official on February 7, 2023 at 4:18 pm IST

'I proposed and she accepted…'

The Vagabond star detailed how he now has someone to take responsibility for forever, and how he wants to keep the Hwarang actor by his side forever. He said, "I proposed, and she accepted. I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other's hands."

A look at their relationship timeline

As mentioned above, the actors started dating in 2021, and interestingly their mutual love for golf brought them together. During that time, Da-in's agency commented that the couple met as senior and junior (in the same industry) and have been carefully getting to know each other for the past five-six months. After two years, the actors are ready to get hitched for life!