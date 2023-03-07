Entertainment

Miley Cyrus's 'Endless Summer Vacation' to release on this date

Miley Cyrus's 'Endless Summer Vacation' to release on this date

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 07, 2023, 02:51 pm 1 min read

'Endless Summer Vacation' will be premiering on Disney+

Miley Cyrus's upcoming studio album titled Endless Summer Vacation is set to be released and it will premiere on an OTT platform. The album is set to release on Disney+ on Friday (March 10). In January 2023, the album's debut single titled Flowers was released and it was topping the charts, and it became the most-streamed song in more than 30 countries.

A love letter to Los Angeles

This marks the eighth studio album of the Wrecking Ball singer and she revealed that it is a "love letter" to the city of Angels—Los Angeles. The OTT premiere will take at 1:00pm EST or 10:00am PST. The official teaser trailer features the iconic residence of Frank Sinatra where the album is filmed. Fans are looking forward to the visual treat.

Twitter Post

On this day in 2009, @MileyCyrus released “The Climb”. This week, she comes home.



Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation (#BackyardSessions) is streaming March 10 at 1pm ET/10am, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/3CrDnweou3 — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) March 5, 2023