Tamil actor Anicka accuses ex-boyfriend of assault, shares disturbing pictures

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 07, 2023, 02:48 pm 2 min read

Malayalam actor Anicka accused ex-boyfriend of mentally and physically torturing her

Anicka Vijayi Vikramman, a prominent name in the Tamil film industry recently shared a series of pictures that shook her fans. The actor opened up about experiencing torture by her ex-boyfriend Anoop Pillai, which was traumatic and disturbing at the same time. Through social media, the actor showed her bruises and marks on her face as evidence of her ex-boyfriend's mental and physical abuse.

She shared her ordeal in a lengthy note on Facebook

The actor penned a lengthy note, in which she revealed almost everything about her abusive relationship and how her former partner has bribed cops to avoid any action. The actor narrated, "In spite of leaving these incidents behind, I've been receiving threatening calls, me and my family is being degraded continuously." The note was accompanied by disturbing photos of her swollen eyes and bruises.

'He covered my mouth, suffocated me…'

"He suffocated me in spite of begging to give me my phone," claimed Vijayi further elaborating on her ordeal. She said, "He covered my mouth. I had bronchitis. When I was about to lose consciousness, he lifted his hand and I thought it was the last night of my life." "Let me see how you will act with this face," he allegedly told her.

She recalled the events and claimed her ex-boyfriend bribed cops

Vikramman mentioned that she registered a complaint in Bengaluru when Pillai hit her for the second time, but she claimed that he paid off the cops to avoid any action. The Ikk star also recalled the first time when Pillai allegedly attacked her in Chennai. She claimed that her former partner had also broken her phone and allegedly snooped on her messages, too.

Vikramman shared a screengrab of a chat with the accused

In the series of posts, she also attached a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat, presumably with the accused. The text from the chat read, "I have never met a human this insecure and manipulative who has been threatening even after all that he did." Meanwhile, in the post, the actor mentioned that she is now completely recovered and has started her shooting schedules also.

Here's her Instagram post

