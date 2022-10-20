Bengaluru

Heavy rains lash Bengaluru, leave trail of damaged vehicles, roads

Written by Pirzada Shakir Oct 20, 2022, 12:38 pm 2 min read

Several roads and cars were damaged in the downpour

Heavy rains in Bengaluru, the IT capital of India, on Wednesday disrupted normal life as several areas witnessed severe waterlogging. Several roads and cars were damaged in the downpour. Viral videos on social media show people struggling to wade through flooded water caused by sudden rains that continued in the city till late night.

Context Why does this story matter?

The city witnessed downpours followed by heavy waterlogging twice in September, leading to serious damage to buildings, cars, and roads.

The Karnataka government has initiated the identification of encroachers of flood channels and drains as they believe encroachment has contributed to frequent waterlogging in the city.

The India Meteorological department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains for the next three days.

Details Rainfall hits normal life

The rains caused waterlogging in the low-lying areas. The water flowed into manholes, basement, and parking areas, leaving vehicles damaged. Flooding was reported in the city's central, east, and southern parts. The IMD has said that the Rajamahal Guttahalli area in the north of the city received 59 mm of rainfall on Wednesday.

Forecast 'Yellow alert' issued as rains to continue

The IMD on Wednesday, amid heavy rains and flooding in the city parts, issued a 'yellow alert' as it predicted rains to continue. The department says that rains in parts of Bengaluru city will continue for the next several days. Meanwhile, office-goers have been asked to work from home and schools have been closed.

September downpour 'Another heavy rain spell after September'

In early September, downpours lashed Bengaluru city leaving many roads and residential areas waterlogged with people wading through knee-deep water. In some areas, authorities had to send rafts to evacuate people. Bellandur, Sarjapura road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout were the most affected. While the city was yet to recover from last month's horror, another spell hit the city on Wednesday evening.

Twitter Post Two-wheelers struggle to wade through water

Twitter Post Majestic wall collapse damages vehicles

#Bengaluru: Heavy rains across Bengaluru on October 19 lead to collapse of a wall near the Majestic that resulted in damaging several four-wheelers parked on the road.#BengaluruRains #BengaluruFloods #ViralVideo #India #WaterLogging pic.twitter.com/xCo3Xbbmvx — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 20, 2022