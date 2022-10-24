Business

John Shaw, husband of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, passes away at 73

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Oct 24, 2022, 05:55 pm 2 min read

John Shaw was an economic graduate from the University of Glasgow, UK

John Shaw, Biocon founder and executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's husband, passed away on Monday morning. He was 73. "It is a very sad day for Kiran and for the entire Biocon family," a senior company official told The Hindu. Shaw—who was the vice-chairman and non-executive director at the Indian drug-making company—was reportedly cremated at Bengaluru's Wilson Garden Crematorium at 4:00 pm on Monday.

Details Shaw was undergoing treatment for cancer

Shaw and Kiran got married in 1998, and they have always been sources of support for one another. Shaw, who was born in 1949 in Scotland, had been undergoing treatment for cancer for some time, but he was reportedly fine until a few weeks ago. To recall, Kiran had lost her mother, Yamini Mazumdar—who was also an entrepreneur—to cancer in June this year.

About More details about John Shaw

Shaw reportedly had an MA in Economics (Honours) and an honorary doctorate from the University of Glasgow, UK. Shaw—who was a member of the board of directors at Biocon since 1999—had served as its foreign promoter and was on several Biocon group firms' advisory boards. He was also a former chairman of Madura Coats and former finance and managing director of Coats Viyella Group.

Twitter Post Condolences pour in for the deceased businessman's family

John Shaw RIP

Sad Shocked to hear untimely death of John Shaw. A great man who managed extremely well across multiple cultures



Our thoughts prayers are with the family friends

RIP@kiranshaw @udaykotak pic.twitter.com/fEHkH5TYAj — Kotak Bank Governance CS not fit for purposes (@kmbfailedcs) October 24, 2022

Statement Big loss for all: Mohandas Pai on Shaw's demise

Manipal Global Education Chairman, TV Mohandas Pai, who was reportedly close to the Shaw family, has expressed grief over Shaw's demise. "John was a very compassionate, friendly person, a business leader, who understood business strategy, loved India, and worked hard with Kiran to build Biocon," he was quoted as saying by Financial Express. He termed Shaw's demise as "a big loss for all."

Twitter Post Here's what Mohandas Pai tweeted

John Shaw,husband of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, passes away. An extraordinary person,a thorough gentleman,warm,compassionate, always positive,always helpful,loved india,helped build India!we will miss you John!Om Shanthi ⁦@kiranshaw⁩ ⁦@narendramodi⁩ https://t.co/mXl4XBszhD — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) October 24, 2022

Quote 'He will be missed by all'

Former HSBC India country head Naina Lal Kidwai, who's currently on the board of Biocon, also condoled Shaw's death. "He was not just a husband to Kiran but her business partner, friend, and mentor. He will be missed by all," FE quoted her as saying.

Twitter Post Karnataka Congress leader expresses grief

It is sad to learn about the demise of Mr John Shaw, husband of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw former Vice Chairperson of Biocon Ltd.



My thoughts are with Madam Kiran Shaw his family in this hour of grief



May his soul rest in eternal peace — Hariprasad.B.K. (@HariprasadBK2) October 24, 2022