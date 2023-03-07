Entertainment

Sai Pallavi to star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in 'Ramayana': Reports

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 07, 2023, 02:41 pm 1 min read

Sai Pallavi to have her big Bollywood debut soon?

Producer Madhu Mantena's magnum opus Ramayana is one of the films that has been in the buzz for a long time. It is touted to have the biggest cast ever and as per reports, Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in to play the role of Rama. As per Bollywood Hungama, actor Sai Pallavi has been approached for Sita's role.

Other casting details of the trilogy

If reports are to be believed then the Shyam Singha Roy actor is all set for her big Bollywood debut with Ramayana. Earlier, Deepika Padukone was approached for the role but she's reportedly already essaying Draupadi's role in a different project under the same production house. Hrithik Roshan was offered the part of Ravana but he has opted out of the film.

Trivia about the upcoming trilogy

The film will be directed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari and the mythological film will also be bankrolled by Allu Arvind. As per an earlier Pinkvilla report, Mantena had mentioned that the team worked on the screenplay for years and now they are planning to go on floors in September 2023. This project will be a live-action trilogy.