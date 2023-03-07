Entertainment

Sukesh Chandrasekhar sends 'baby girl' Jacqueline Fernandez Holi wishes

Sukesh Chandrasekhar sends 'baby girl' Jacqueline Fernandez Holi wishes

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 07, 2023, 02:39 pm 2 min read

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is presently lodged inside Delhi's Mandoli Jail

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has written a fresh letter addressed to his "baby girl," Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. In his letter, Chandrasekhar wished Fernandez "a happy Holi," adding that he will bring back the colors that have disappeared from her life. The actor is said to have been in a romantic relationship with Chandrasekhar, a claim that she denied.

Why does this story matter?

Chandrasekhar is the prime accused in the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case. He is accused of extorting a whopping amount from a Delhi-based businessman's wife.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the case, alleged that Fernandez and Chandrasekhar were in a relationship. It also said that the latter brought expensive gifts for the actor from the proceeds of the crime.

Chandrasekhar's love-filled wishes for Fernandez

Chandrasekhar called Fernandez his "princess," adding that he misses her a lot. "I promise you, the colors which faded or disappeared will be brought back to you, 100x folds. This year in full jazzy and brightness, my style. I will make sure of that and it's my responsibility. You know I will go to all extent, for you my baby girl," wrote Chandrasekhar.

He sent wishes to 'media friends,' legal team

In the same letter, Chandrasekhar went on to wish the media, his legal team, friends, and family on the occasion of Holi. He thanked the media for all the support and to put forward his version of the story. "A very happy Holi. May god fill your lives with bright colors this year.. this festival of colors..," read the letter.

Chandrasekhar leveled fresh allegations against Arvind Kejriwal

Last week, Chandrasekhar wrote a letter from the jail in which he made fresh allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and Satyendra Jain, leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He claimed they sang a Bollywood song on his birthday in 2017, alleging that they persuaded him to get them fundings from South India and the Middle East.