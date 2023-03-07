Entertainment

'John Wick 4' early reactions promise a spectacular sequel

Keanu Reeves-led 'John Wick: Chapter 4' received positive early reactions

The highly-anticipated release of John Wick 4 is around the corner! A few weeks ahead of its theatrical release on March 24, selected fans and critics got the opportunity to see an early screening of the thriller film and subsequently, early reactions are rolling out. The anticipation is boiling to its highest point, and the film has received praise from the critics in attendance.

Critics claimed this sequel is the best one so far

Social media is currently flooded with glowing reactions to the stylistic assassin series featuring Keanu Reeves. Helmed by Chad Stahelski, the critics hailed the film as "the best and biggest" John Wick sequel to date. While others called it an "action-packed, blood fest," and "pure adrenaline rush." Even the film's lengthy runtime of two hours and 49 minute-long didn't bother the viewers.

Check out the early reactions to the film

John Wick: Chapter 4 is absolutely HUGE. Yes, it's long, but its outrageously good set pieces more than make up for it. A slick, brutal and stylish action epic that sees Keanu Reeves push himself further than before, and with moments that'll have fans talking... #JohnWick4 pic.twitter.com/6zNg6c3KX5 — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) March 6, 2023

Positive reactions—a good sign for the future of the franchise

As per the reactions, the filmmaker has succeeded in keeping every minute of the film entertaining by packing it with incredible fight sequences and stellar performances. The team behind John Wick 4 has ensured to raise the stakes with each new installment. This is the reason the action-thriller didn't frizzle out after three installments like many other action franchises, including Lethal Weapon and Taken.

Is 'John Wick 5' on the minds of the filmmakers?

Earlier Reeves had said in an interview that the fifth installment of the franchise was not guaranteed. Although, some reactions on social media have fairly pointed out that in the post-credits scene of the new chapter, it seems a John Wick 5 is on the minds of the filmmakers. Only time will tell if the success of Chapter 4 will guarantee the next part.

Know everything about the new chapter of the franchise

The much-awaited John Wick 4 is the follow-up to 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum. This time Reeves once again will take up the titular role as he prepares to battle his toughest foes, more specifically, a high-ranking member of the criminal council and the film's antagonist, Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård). Meanwhile, Lawrence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, and Ian McShane will reprise their roles.