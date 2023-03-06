Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Jisoo teases her solo debut; details inside

K-pop artists are currently on a journey of world domination and they're doing it just right! BLACKPINK's Jisoo teased about her long-awaited solo project on Sunday. Though nothing is revealed about the title but the poster has March 31, 2023, written, and fans are quite excited about the upcoming album. Jisoo is the only BLACKPINK artist who has not had a solo project yet.

The poster was shared by Jisoo and it was captioned, "See you soon." In February, Korean entertainment label YG Entertainment confirmed that the musician was preparing to release her solo music in 2023. The poster has shades of three primary colors—red, green, and blue. A serene field against a blue sky is seen with a red piece of cloth on the field.

