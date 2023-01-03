Entertainment

On her birthday, BLACKPINK Jisoo launches YouTube channel; details inside

Jan 03, 2023

Jisoo of K-pop band BLACKPINK turned 28 on Tuesday

Good news for all the Jisoo fans! The K-pop star and a member of South Korea's girl band BLACKPINK﻿, Jisoo launched her YouTube channel on the occasion of her birthday on Tuesday (January 3). The 28-year-old lead vocalist of the all-girls band, hit over 1.31M followers, at the time of filing this report. Jisoo posted a video blog from London for her fans, too.

Why does this story matter?

Jisoo is one of the most loved stars in the Korean pop music industry. She has a fan following of at least 67M on Instagram, which is double that of one of India's biggest stars Shah Rukh Khan, who stands at 34.1M.

Jisoo also beats BTS's Jin (42.7M), Suga (41.6M), and RM (40.7M).

Meanwhile, her fans love to address themselves as "Sooya" or "Sooyas."

Jisoo took fans on a virtual tour of London

Titled Happiness Index 103%, the K-pop singer's new YouTube channel saw her taking her fans on a virtual tour of London in the first video upload. While traveling around with her co-member Lisa, Jisoo also gave insights into her life in the clip such as her before and after concert routines including what she eats and the workout she does.

Jisoo to donate income from YouTube channel

Per reports, all the income that will be drawn from Jisoo's YouTube channel will be donated to charity. With the help of the video blog, she aims to take her fans on a journey with her where she gives an insight into her personal life. The description of the vlog, per Soompi's report, states that she hopes that "everyone's happiness index goes even higher."

All about BLACKPINK

The South Korean pop band by YG Entertainment, is a four-piece band comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. BLACKPINK marked its musical debut in August 2016 with its album Square One. Meanwhile, the band is also reportedly said to be the biggest girl band in the world and is also said to be the most popular Korean girl band, internationally.