'Ved' box office: Riteish-Genelia movie off to a good start

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jan 03, 2023, 02:26 pm 2 min read

How is Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's 'Ved' performing?

Bollywood's celebrity couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh reunited for a Marathi film titled Ved. The film saw its release on December 30 and it has benefited from the New Year weekend. Though it saw a dull to fair opening day, eventually the footfalls increased and Ved is now anticipated to grow stronger. Take a look at its detailed box office numbers.

Why does this story matter?

Ved is special for more reasons.

It marked the directorial debut of Riteish and the Marathi debut of Genelia Deshmukh.

For a Marathi movie, Ved's box office collections are significant. Also, the film has sustained stiff competition from the movies Avatar: The Way of Water and Drishyam 2.

So, this movie and its box office numbers are making the headlines.

How much has it made at the box office?

After showing in the cinema halls for four days, Ved managed to collect Rs. 12.90cr. On its opening day, the film collected Rs. 2.25cr, while on its second day, it collected Rs. 3.25cr. On its third and fourth day, the film collected Rs. 4.50cr and Rs. 2.90cr, respectively. It's anticipated that the film will go on to fetch Rs. 40cr from its overall run.

Couple's previous collaboration failed to make a mark

The couple previously collaborated on the Bollywood movie Mister Mummy, which was released a couple of months back. But Mister Mummy turned out to be a box office dud as it barely touched Rs. 1cr from its theatrical run. Ritesh's previous Marathi film Lai Bhaari (2014) was also a blockbuster. So, we can expect Ritesh to associate with more Marathi ventures in the future.

All you need to know about 'Ved'

Genelia and Riteish were seen playing the lead roles in the movie. Apart from acting, Genelia is also attached to the project as its producer. Besides the lead actors, the film also stars Jiya Shankar and Ashok Saraf in significant roles. The popular composer duo of Ajay and Atul helmed the music department of the film. Its OTT partner is yet to be announced.