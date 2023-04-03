Entertainment

Jeet's 'Chengiz' Hindi trailer released; actioner set for Eid release

Jeet's 'Chengiz' Hindi trailer released; actioner set for Eid release

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 03, 2023, 04:11 pm 1 min read

'Chengiz' Hindi trailer is out

Indian cinema is all about pan-India films. Most big-budget entertainers are being dubbed in multiple languages and released simultaneously to cater to larger belts. Recently, Bengali superstar Jeet has hopped on the bandwagon with his upcoming film Chengiz. The film will be released in both Bengali and Hindi. Now, the makers have released the trailer, and the "Boss of Tollywood" is back to rule!

Lights, camera, Jeet!

The trailer promises a gripping gangster drama and this might prove to be the perfect commercial game-changer for the Bengali film industry. The project is helmed by Rajesh Ganguly and bankrolled by Jeetz Filmworks and AA Films. The movie promises high-octane action set pieces. The cast also includes the amazing Susmita Chatterjee, Shataf Figar, and Rohit Roy, among others.

Twitter Post