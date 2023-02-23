Entertainment

Finger hearts: How Korean mini-heart gesture became global love language

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 23, 2023

Know everything about the famous Korean gesture 'finger hearts'

It's no secret that the Korean Wave has gained significant popularity over the years. Whether it is swoon-worthy K-dramas or K-pop music that has captivated fans with catchy tunes, and synchronized dance routines, "Hallyu" has brought K-pop culture to the world. Even gestures like "finger hearts" have taken the world by storm. Let's decode how the mini-heart gesture became a part of global lingo.

What is 'finger heart'?

Korean mini-heart gestures, also known as "finger hearts" in Korea, captured the attention of people all around the world. Even if you are not an avid Korean drama fan, you might still be aware of the gesture. It simply involves making a heart shape using the thumb and index finger, which is then directed towards someone else as a sign of affection or support.

Finger hearts are believed to have originated in 2010

Throwing up hand gestures like "finger hearts" is as natural to Asians as saying "cheese" to Westerners. While many South Korean actors have claimed to have started the trend, according to various Korean media outlets, the gesture is believed to have originated with actor Kim Hye-soo in 2010. In 2015, Korean rapper G-Dragon shared his childhood picture and claimed that he started the trend.

President Joe Biden struck the finger-heart gesture with BTS

Flashing finger hearts nowadays is extremely common with celebrities. But, one moment that stirred the internet was when BTS met US President Joe Biden on May 31, 2022. The pictures from the meeting went viral like wildfire. In the photo, all the BTS members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, dressed in black suits, were seen striking the gesture with the president.

In case you missed the picture, catch it here

Variations, creations, and everything in between!

If we notice closely, there are a lot of variations of hearts that K-pop idols make and fans just love to see them! Recently, fans went gaga over the cute and unique gesture that K-pop idol Chuu created with her hands. The technique to create it is by starting with a large circle, and then biting into it as if eating a hamburger.