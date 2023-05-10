Entertainment

Everything about Jenna Ortega's 'Beetlejuice 2'; release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag May 10, 2023, 01:13 pm 1 min read

'Beetlejuice 2' release date is out

Beetlejuice 2 has been in the buzz for quite some time especially after it was revealed that Wednesday fame Jenna Ortega is set to star in the sequel. Now, Warner Bros. has announced that the horror film will hit theaters on September 6 next year. Fans will be excitedly waiting for the much-awaited sequel of the 1988 film Beetlejuice.

Cast crew and production details

The film is being helmed by Tim Burton. Michael Keaton is set to reprise the role of the titular character, whereas Winona Ryder is set to don the character of Lydia Deetz. The cast also includes Justin Theroux. The project will go on floors in London on May 10. The screenplay is penned by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

